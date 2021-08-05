XR Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $442.41. The company had a trading volume of 101,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,634. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

