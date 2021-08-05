XR Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,454 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $118.74. 116,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.68. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.94 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

