XRP (XRP) Hits Market Cap of $33.84 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. XRP has a total market cap of $33.84 billion and approximately $2.76 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00099679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00143226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,472.25 or 0.99937483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.95 or 0.00845512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,326,429 coins and its circulating supply is 46,363,275,151 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

