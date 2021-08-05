Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.700 EPS.
Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $126.66 on Thursday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.
In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.
