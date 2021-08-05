YAM V3 (YAM) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $542,825.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00915317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00096539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00043339 BTC.

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,864,340 coins and its circulating supply is 12,455,516 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

