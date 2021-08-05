Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

YELL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 1,779,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05. Yellow has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.17.

Get Yellow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Yellow at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.