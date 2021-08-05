Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.
YELL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 1,779,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05. Yellow has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Yellow
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.
