Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,855 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.47.

YELP opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.52 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

