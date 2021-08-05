YF Link Price Tops $82.33 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $82.33 or 0.00201943 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $724,074.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00915317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00096539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00043339 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

