YGGDRASH Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $21,921.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.99 or 0.00929323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00097127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043777 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.