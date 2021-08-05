Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $133.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,065. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $134.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

