Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $323.50 Million

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $323.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.00 million and the highest is $326.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $269.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on B. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

B traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,441. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $382,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.