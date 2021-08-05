Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $323.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $323.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.00 million and the highest is $326.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $269.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on B. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

B traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,441. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $382,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

