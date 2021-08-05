Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

