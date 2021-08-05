Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Merchants reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 33.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other First Merchants news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in First Merchants by 54.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

