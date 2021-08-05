Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.28 Million

Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post $102.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the highest is $103.26 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $129.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $414.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $421.69 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.75. 1,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

