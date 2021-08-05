Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $161.17 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $163.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

