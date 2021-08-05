Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce sales of $152.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.60 million. SP Plus posted sales of $118.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $582.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SP Plus by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.86. 130,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $739.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.68.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.