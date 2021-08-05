Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,425 shares of company stock worth $3,812,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,082,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 3.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

