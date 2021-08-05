Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. The Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 114,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,912. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.22, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.