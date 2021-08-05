Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.41. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.80. 13,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,601. Transcat has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

