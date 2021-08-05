Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Earnings of $6.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.51 and the highest is $7.26. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $22.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $25.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $27.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Shares of URI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,205. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

