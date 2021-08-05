Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.