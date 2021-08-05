Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

