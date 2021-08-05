Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.51. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $136.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

