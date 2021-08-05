Zacks: Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $586.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,231,000 after buying an additional 332,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,904,000 after buying an additional 1,099,886 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after buying an additional 1,287,355 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 1,784,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,846. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

