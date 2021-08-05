Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

FPI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 131,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,864. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $379.02 million, a P/E ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

