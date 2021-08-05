Zacks: Analysts Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

GALT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,414. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.