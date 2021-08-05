Zacks: Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Garmin posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,540 shares of company stock worth $34,238,450 over the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 29.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 54,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Garmin by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 391,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $163.96. 12,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,498. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $163.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

