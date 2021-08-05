Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $229.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.45 million to $239.00 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $216.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $931.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $950.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.03. 10,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,443. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

