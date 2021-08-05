Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

LNN opened at $163.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.89. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $91.41 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lindsay by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 190,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lindsay by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

