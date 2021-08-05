Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $415.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.30 million. Titan International posted sales of $304.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

TWI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,092. The company has a market cap of $510.31 million, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Titan International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Titan International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

