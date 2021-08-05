Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post $457.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.00 million and the highest is $467.40 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $200.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

