Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. upped their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 2,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,654. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $890.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

