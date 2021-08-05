Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 685,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 77,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.65. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.