Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Million

Analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce $25.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $25.06 million. Conifer posted sales of $25.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $104.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.09 million to $107.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $114.27 million, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNFR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,277. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.