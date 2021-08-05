Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce sales of $141.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.90 million and the lowest is $128.96 million. Five9 reported sales of $112.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $568.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $606.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $681.75 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.47.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,313 shares of company stock worth $21,617,946. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $209.70 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -295.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

