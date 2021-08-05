Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). Genesco posted earnings per share of ($1.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.65) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genesco has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Genesco by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

