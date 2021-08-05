Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.28. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,753,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

