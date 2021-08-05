Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,796. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $111.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.18. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

