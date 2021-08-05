Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.33 Million

Brokerages expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $97.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $97.50 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $79.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $381.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $382.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $439.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $440.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. The stock had a trading volume of 155,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,526. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after buying an additional 73,973 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,106,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.