Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Post $1.82 EPS

Brokerages expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of AMWD opened at $73.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Woodmark by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

