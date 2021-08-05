Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.05 Million

Analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $226.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.27 million and the highest is $238.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $93.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 4,496,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,560. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $212.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 63,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

