Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,753,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 911,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.