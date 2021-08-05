Zacks: Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.27). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,393 shares of company stock worth $10,478,104 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,904. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

