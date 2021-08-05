Zacks: Brokerages Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Post -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.98). DarioHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,915.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 750,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 155,972 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $6,122,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

