Zacks: Brokerages Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $2.27 EPS

Brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.37. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 7.47%.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of DVA traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,872. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $916,220. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in DaVita by 41.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $982,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

