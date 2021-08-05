Zacks: Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

NYSE DASH traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.52. 1,227,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.97. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

