Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post $347.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $208.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 88,450 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 771,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,418. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

