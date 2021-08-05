Zacks: Brokerages Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in IVERIC bio by 31.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 115.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 258,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 64.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 7,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,179. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.65.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

