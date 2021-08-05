Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,182,496. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

