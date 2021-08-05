Zacks: Brokerages Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

RDHL traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 306,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

