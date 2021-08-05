Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

SOHU stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $790.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 231.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sohu.com by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

